BABY BOOM: 7th sea lion pup born at SeaWorld San Antonio this summer

SeaWorld San Antonio is celebrating several new additions this summer in what the park is referring to as a baby boom.

Another California sea lion pup was born this week, bringing the total to seven new pups in the last two months.

The pups can all be seen at SeaWorld's Pacific Point habitat under the watchful eye of their mothers.

That's not the only kind of baby boom the aquatic park is experiencing this summer. There has also been an uptick in the number of babies born to the park's animal care specialists.

Team members from the orca, penguin and sea lion departments all welcomed new bundles of joy as well.

“Our dedicated team spends so much time at the park caring for our animals, that we all quickly become family,” said Jenny Mairot, Senior Leader of Zoological Operations. “Whenever a baby is born, animal or human, we are thrilled to welcome them, and look forward to watching the babies develop while witnessing the new parents grow and learn as well.”

