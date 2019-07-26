'Baby Shark Live!' at the Majestic Theatre this fall

SAN ANTONIO - 'Baby Shark Live!' is coming to the Majestic Theatre on Oct 16 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The viral song about a family of sharks will come to life in a live show this fall.

Ticket prices range from $19.59 to $49.50.

Tickets are now available in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800-982-2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart, according to a news release. The Baby Shark Dance video has over 3 billion views, making it the eigth-most viewed video in the history of YouTube, according to a news release.

