Bagged or bagless? Consumer Reports examines vacuums

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re buying a new upright vacuum, the big question is whether to go for a bagged or bagless model.

Consumer Reports tests both types vigorously to see how well they pick up dirt and debris, how easy they are to maneuver, and how they perform on different types of flooring.

The perception is that bagless vacuums are easier to maintain, and with no bags to replace, they’re cheaper to own.

However, bagless machines actually have more filters to clean and replace than bagged models. And to keep it running its best, the bin and surrounding parts should be cleaned from time to time.

With a bagless vacuum, you may have to empty it more often because the dirt is visible in the canister. But there’s a drawback: Emptying the dirt bin can be messy, because when you open it up, you’re releasing some of the particles back into the air that you just sucked up.

Consumer Reports officials say that’s something to take into consideration if you have allergies or dust sensitivity.

Vacuums that rely on one big, main filter - the bag that collects the dirt - might be the best bet for people with dust sensitivities. Some bags can even be sealed with sliding closures or stickers when you remove them.

Bagged models also have HEPA filters to clean, although they don’t need to be changed as often because dirt goes directly to the bag.

Whatever style you choose, bagged or bagless, the suction should stay the same no matter how full the container is. Consumer Reports found a Shark bagless model does well cleaning carpets and excels on bare floors.

It also recommends a bagged Kenmore. It does its best on bare floors, and does an excellent job picking up pet hair.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.