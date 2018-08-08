Bandera County deputies seek man who escaped from patrol unit, is accused in 4 burglaries

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - A man wanted in connection with at least four burglaries in Bandera County is on the run after he escaped from a patrol unit at the jail, authorities said.

Robert Lynch, 28, was arrested around 2 p.m. Monday, while in the act of robbing a home in the Rio Hondo subdivision in Tarpley, Texas, officials said.

After the arrest, Lynch was somehow able to open a door to the patrol car and jump out, Bandera County deputies said.

Lynch is described as a 6-foot-tall white man with a shaved head. He was last seen in the San Julian Creek area, where he allegedly stole a red 2012 Lincoln Navigator with license plate BTL0967.

The Bandera County Sheriff's Office said he was wearing a camouflage shirt and shorts when he was last seen.

Judith Bronson lives in the San Julian Creek Estates neighborhood. She said she's not worried about the fugitive and doesn't think he will come back.

"I'm not going to be all upset looking out the window every hour because this guy was here. He's been all over Bandera County stealing stuff," Bronson said.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who encounters the man to not approach him and, instead, call the Sheriff's Office.

"It makes me a little more anxious, but it makes me also have to think there are people like him all over world. And it reminds me that I have to pray for my neighbor," resident Esther Cook said.

Authorities said Lynch would rob unoccupied homes of expensive items, including firearms, and steal vehicles at the homes -- the most expensive vehicle being an H1 Hummer.

While deputies believe they've recovered most of the stolen property, they continue to search for Lynch.

If you have any information about Lynch or his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Bandera County Sheriff's Office at 830-796-3771.

