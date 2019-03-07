Bandidos member threatened government informant, feds say

SAN ANTONIO - A member of the Bandidos motorcycle gang was arrested Thursday in connection with threatening to harm a government informant, federal officials said.

Albert DeLeon, 45, is charged with one count of retaliating against an informant.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas, DeLeon on Feb. 22 threatened to harm the individual in retaliation for the individual providing information and evidence relating to the criminal activities of the Bandidos, including those of high-ranking officials, John Portillo and Jeffrey Pike.

Portillo and Pike were found guilty of various violent crimes, including ordering the slaying of Anthony Benesh, who was trying to start a Texas Chapter of the Hell's Angels outlaw motorcycle organization in Austin.

Jurors also found Portillo and others killed Robert Lara in January 2002 in Atascosa County as payback for killing Bandido member Javier Negrete.

Pike, Portillo and others were found guilty of conspiracy to murder and assault members and associates of the Cossacks Outlaw motorcycle organization.

If found guilty, DeLeon faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

