Bank robber steals cash, sanitizes counter top and door handles on way out

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a bank robbery.

The incident occurred Jan. 26 at the Chase Bank located in the 900 block of Kitty Hawk Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. Upon receiving the $3,500 in cash he then cleaned both the counter and door handles with a disinfectant wipe before finally leaving.

The suspect left on foot to the parking lot of a nearby H-E-B grocery store where he had parked a silver Jeep Liberty.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

