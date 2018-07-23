Bank robbery suspect detained minutes after heist, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a Frost Bank on the North Side Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the Frost Bank at Blanco Road and Loop 1604 for a robbery around 3:45 p.m.

Witnesses were able to give police a good description of the suspect and his vehicle, and police apprehended the man at gunpoint at Loop 1604 and Lockhill Selma Road.

Authorities don't believe there are any other suspects. It's unclear how much money the man made off with.

The man who was arrested has not yet been identified.

Police said he's facing a federal bank robbery charge.

