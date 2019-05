PLEASANTON, Texas - A pair of suspects in a bank robbery were caught 100 miles away from the scene of the crime.

Police in Pleasanton said a woman walked into the Texas Champion Bank last Thursday and handed a note to a teller demanding money before getting in a car with a getaway driver.

On Wednesday, investigators said, the pair were arrested in Refugio, Texas, southeast of Pleasanton.

It's unclear when they could face charges in the robbery.

