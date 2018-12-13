Bank robber whispers to clerk, 'This is a robbery'

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is hoping the public can help them catch a bank robber.

A man entered a BB&T Bank around 12:53 p.m. on Dec. 3 at 19141 Stone Oak Parkway and whispered to a clerk, "This is a robbery," police said.

The man demanded money from the clerk, who gave him some cash, police said.

The robber left the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man.

Tips can be called in to 210-224-STOP (7867) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.