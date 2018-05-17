Barbecue pit fire tears through attic of home, causes $100K worth of damage

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department said a barbecue pit was the cause of a fire that spread to a home late Wednesday night.

The fire was reported overnight at a home in the 15100 block of Oakmere Street, which is located not far from Highway 281 and Henderson Pass on the city's North Side.

Firefighters said the barbecue pit was too close to the house and caught the overhang on fire. Residents believed they had put the fire out with a garden hose and went to bed, only a few hours later the fire was still smoldering in the attic.

The fire built up and tore threw half of the house in the attic, causing $100,000 worth of damage, firefighters said.

No one was hurt.

