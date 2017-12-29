BBQ plate sale to help Kameron Prescott's family sells out in less than 2 hours

SCHERTZ, Texas - UPDATE: The organizer for the plate sale to help the family of 6-year-old Kameron Prescott said 500 plates were sold in an hour and 20 minutes, and they surpassed their monetary goal. However, people are still lining up to donate to the family.

Organizers are continuing to take donations. KSAT will have an update on this story on Friday's News at 6 p.m.

(Original Story)

Proceeds from a barbecue plate sale Friday will go to the family of 6-year-old Kameron Prescott.

Kameron was killed last week during a shootout between Bexar County sheriff’s deputies and a wanted felon.

The plate sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pickrell Park Pavilion in Schertz. The park is located at 703 Oak Street.

Jennifer Jones, the event organizer, said they work with Kameron’s mother and felt like they needed to do something to help.

Each plate will sell for $8.

All the food and supplies needed are being donated, Jones said.

In the event of bad weather, the plate sale will be moved to the Schertz Community Center.

Anyone seeking additional information can reach out to Jones via email at jensblessed@gmail.com.

Background information

Kameron Prescott, 6, was hit by a stray bullet on Dec. 21 following a manhunt for a 33-year-old woman wanted in a car theft. The suspect at the center of the manhunt, Amanda Lenee Jones, was also killed in the shooting.

Four deputies opened fire on Jones at the Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park off FM 78 in Schertz after she allegedly pulled a weapon on deputies. Authorities were unaware Kameron was in the house.

Authorities released the names of the deputies along with their years of service. The deputies' years of service range from two years to 27 years.

Deputy John Aguillon

Years of service: 27 years, 1 month



Deputy George Herrera

Years of service: 16 years, 4 months



Deputy Jesse Arias

Years of service: 7 years, 4 months



Reserve Deputy Johnny Longoria

Years of service: 2 years, 0 months

Authorities have not found a gun, but did locate an 8-inch tubular, pipe object underneath a deck where Jones fell. The object had the suspect’s blood and mud on it.

Authorities were initially called out to a nearby property in the 11200 block of FM 1518 to investigate a car theft. When a deputy arrived at the location to investigate, he found Jones, who had outstanding warrants, trying to hide in a closet.

Jones allegedly threatened the deputy with a weapon and got away. From there, Jones led authorities on a foot chase spanning three-quarters of a mile, also crossing a creek with high waters.

Deputies lost sight of Jones throughout the foot pursuit, but residents of the Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park said Jones tried to break into homes as she evaded deputies.

Rhonda Campbell said Jones kicked in her front door and demanded her car keys.

"She was standing right here, demanding my car keys. Well, it took me almost 30 years to get my dream car. She wasn't about to get it," Campbell said after the shooting. "(She was) desperate, maybe on drugs. That's the opinion I've got."

Less than 10 minutes later, Campbell said she heard gunshots.

According to jail records, Jones had an extensive criminal history with her first charge in Sept. 2006 for possession of a controlled substance in Guadalupe County. Jones was arrested at least 13 additional times in three different counties on separate charges, with her most recent in Feb. 2017 for burglary of a building.

Last week, Salazar said investigators were reviewing body camera and aerial footage from the incident but that it appeared procedures were followed during the shooting and that deputies complied with protocol.

“Right now, what I’m dealing with is a tragic accident that led to the death of this young man,” Salazar said during the press conference. “I can tell you the grandfather of this young man Kameron is a friend of mine for the past 20 years (and) a peace officer.”

Salazar described body camera footage he reviewed that showed the moment deputies found Kameron in the house.

"They physically cleared the house and that is when they found Kameron had been shot," Salazar said in a press conference last week. "They continued to clear the house as one deputy ran outside the house with Kameron. I'll be honest with you, it's pretty heartbreaking video for us to see. You see the deputies administering first aid to the boy almost immediately."

Kameron's family has asked for privacy during this time.

