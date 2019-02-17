BCSO: 1 Airlifted to hospital after driver rear-ends 18-wheeler

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Two people were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after the driver of a minivan rear-ended an 18-wheeler near the Bexar-Atascosa county line, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, the driver of the 18-wheeler was traveling on Interstate 37 near Hardy Road when they slowed due to traffic conditions. Deputies said that's when the driver of the van collided with the back end of the big-rig.

The Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old male passenger of the van was airlifted to University Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the van was taken to the hospital by ambulance, deputies said.

Traffic is being diverted onto Farm to Market Road 536 in Atascosa County, according to authorities. Deputies shut down Interstate 37 from FM 336 to Hardy Road while crews work to clean the scene.

Authorities at the scene estimate the highway will be shut down for at least three hours.

