BCSO: 2 armed robbers yell gang name before stealing $10,000 in cash from man

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County deputies arrested an 18-year-old suspected gang member accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in his apartment and taking off with $10,000 in cash.

A homicide detective with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division said the victim invited Jayden Untz and another suspect Sept. 22 to his Northwest Side apartment.

The victim said they were hanging out for about 45 minutes when Untz and the suspect both pulled out handguns and yelled "on BRIM, on BRIM," according to an affidavit.

Fearing for his life, the victim said Untz and the suspect took off with $10,000 of his money before running away from his apartment, according to the affidavit.

BRIM, which stands for Black Revolutionary Independent Mafia, is the gang the victim believes Untz and the suspect belong to, the investigator told KSAT.com.

Huntz is now facing a charge of aggravated robbery, which is a first-degree felony. He has since been released from custody after posting a $50,000 bond, according to online records.

The second suspect, named in the affidavit, is still on the run.

