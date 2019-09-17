BCSO: 2 men arrested after $160K worth of crystal meth found during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO - Two men are facing a federal charge after authorities say a traffic stop Monday led to the discovery of $160,000 worth of crystal meth inside their vehicle.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said when authorities tried to place Jared Driskell, 34, into custody, he tried to punch a trooper before taking off.

Driskell was eventually captured by troopers and agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency. He and Roberto Jalomo, 35, were charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Courtesy: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

BCSO officials said deputies and troopers initiated the traffic stop and utilized a K-9 during the search of the vehicle.

The search resulted in two kilograms of crystal meth found on the rear passenger floorboard inside a shopping bag, and a firearm located in the center console, according to BCSO.

Driskell and Jalomo were taken to a private federal detention facility, GEO Federal Holding, while they await their initial court hearings.

