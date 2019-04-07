BCSO: 4-year-old girl run over on Far NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - A 4-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday evening after she was run over on the city's Northeast Side.

Deputies said the driver of a Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound in the 7100 block of Glen Park when they accidentally ran the child over.

Authorities said the child was in the roadway at the time of the incident. The Sheriff's Office said the child suffered injuries to her lower torso and was taken to University Hospital.

Her condition is unknown. However, deputies said she was responsive when she was taken to the hospital.

Authorities said the driver is not facing charges.

