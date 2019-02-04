BCSO: 6 hospitalized in wrong-way crash involving 3 cars

SAN ANTONIO - Six people were hospitalized early Monday morning in what deputies said was a wrong-way crash involving three cars.

A sergeant with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said San Antonio police received numerous reports of a wrong-way driver in the downtown area around 1:15 a.m.

Approximately 15 minutes later, deputies received a call for a head-on collision involving three vehicles near Benton City Road and Loop 1604 in Southwest Bexar County.

Deputies said the driver of a dark colored Dodge Charger was driving the wrong way when it collided with a white van and another dark-colored sedan.

According to authorities, one person was extricated from the dark-colored sedan and six females were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.