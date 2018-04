SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced its new deputy chief of detention.

Capt. Ruben Vela is being promoted, effective tomorrow.

Vela is a 34-year veteran with the Sheriff's Office.

Vela replaces retired Deputy Chief Laura Balditt.

This comes on the heels of three capital murder suspects escaping from the jail last month, and after two inmates tried to escape Thursday morning.

