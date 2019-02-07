BCSO arrests man, 68, in fatal saloon shooting

SAN ANTONIO - A 68-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2018 murder that happened in the parking lot of a local saloon in East Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Daniel Gene Becka, who is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of Laval Thomas Jr., 47.

On March 29, deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting at the Longbranch Saloon in the 11000 block of Highway 87 East inside of Loop 1604.

When deputies arrived, they found Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the driver's seat of a black Hummer.

Officials said only a few patrons were at the bar on the night of the shooting and when it was closing, Becka and Thomas left the bar and headed to their vehicles.

Minutes later, Becka is accused of pulling behind Thomas and then fatally shooting him near the front of the bar before taking off in his pickup truck.

Thomas was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

BCSO officials said an arrest warrant was issued Thursday and Becka was taken into custody at his home without incident.

Becka is now facing the murder charge, a first-degree felony.

According to online records, Becka has previous arrests for disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated.

Becka is still in custody and his bail has been set at $75,000.

