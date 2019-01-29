BCSO bids goodbye to another K-9, this time to retirement

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is saying goodbye to another four-legged member of its K-9 unit.

Five-year-old K-9 Phoenix officially retired Tuesday morning.

A rare sight at Commissioner's Court, the dog, led by its human handler, made an appearance inside the courtroom.

The commissioners took time to acknowledge the contributions made by Phoenix and the entire K-9 unit.

"It’s bittersweet,” said Deputy Joseph Canales, Phoenix's human partner for about the past two years. "She's been really, really awesome. It's going to be tough, you know, starting with a new dog. It's going to take a little bit of adjustment."

Canales said Phoenix's main duties have been sniffing out drugs and chasing down criminals.

He recalled one instance where the dog tracked down a pair of suspects who had eluded deputies and their helicopter.

"We were able to go out," Canales said. "This was at the beginning of our relationship, and she was able to track down those two suspects hiding in the brush."

Canales decided, however, that due to medical issues affecting her hind legs, it was time for the dog to step down.

During their regular meeting, the commissioners approved a request to allow Canales to buy Phoenix for $1.

The dog now will live with the deputy and his family.

Canales said his 10-year-old daughter already has a special bond with Phoenix.

"Now she's got her new best friend, so I’m guessing I’m going to be coming home and seeing pink paw nails," he jokingly told the commissioners.

During the meeting, Judge Nelson Wolff also expressed sympathy about the recent loss of another of BCSO's canines.

K-9 Chucky was shot and killed Friday night by an armed suspect who deputies were trying to arrest, according to the Sheriff's Office.

