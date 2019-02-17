BCSO, community volunteers help clean up Far NE Side neighborhoods

SAN ANTONIO - Volunteers with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and members of local groups participated in a cleanup event on the Far Northeast Side early Saturday morning.

Volunteers went through the Camelot II and The Glen neighborhoods to clear trash piled up in alleyways and nearby creeks.

Participants, including Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, assisted crews of volunteers in removing broken, discarded appliances, furniture, tires and other trash from the alleyways.

In addition to cleaning the area for members of the community, one participant, Deputy Joel Babb, said it helps humanize members of law enforcement.

"I think it just shows (members of the community) that we're human beings just like them," Babb said. "We're just here to help them."

Joel Chavez, a graduate of the Sheriff's Office's 2018 Bravo patrol class, called the cleanup "humbling." He said he received nothing but positive feedback from members of the community who saw the volunteers cleaning up.

"Everything about policing is giving back to the community," Chavez said.

San Antonio's Solid Waste Management provided the crews with garbage trucks to dispose of the trash, and Tiger Sanitation, Inc. also provided trash services, the Sheriff's Office said.

