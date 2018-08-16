BCSO confirms remains found near LaCoste are human

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that remains found alongside a road near LaCoste are that of a human.

Two people riding horses in the area Wednesday afternoon stumbled upon a skull in a wooded area in the 14700 block of Gross Lane near Macdona-LaCoste Road.

After getting a call from the horseback riders, sheriff's detectives began searching and found additional bones scattered over a wide area.

"Animal activity appears to have moved some of these bone fragments from just right behind me, as you can see, extending further out from where that skull was initially located," said deputy Johnny Garcia, a BCSO public information officer.

Garcia said while the bones were in a state of decomposition, the skull appeared to be intact.

Investigators had to call off the search when it got dark Wednesday but returned to the scene after daylight Thursday and shut down one lane of Gross Lane.

For most of the morning, the area was busy with activity.

Volunteers brought in a search-and-rescue dog to help ensure that detectives didn't miss any evidence.

Garcia said because of the state of the bones, it's difficult to tell the age or gender of the person, but he said the skull might yield some clues.

"Being that this skull is still intact, we're possibly gonna try to use what's available, which are dental records, looking through the dental records," Garcia said.

He asked anyone who might have dental records for a missing loved one or information about the case to call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000 and ask to speak with a detective.

