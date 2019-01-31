BCSO: Multiple suspects involved in money laundering arrested in joint operation

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration took part in a joint law enforcement operation that resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects, all allegedly involved in money laundering, the BCSO said.

Several locations were reportedly moved on in San Antonio, including at a home inside the Estates at Champions Run subdivision, found in Stone Oak on the city's North Side.

Multiple Bexar County Sheriff's Office vehicles and EMS crews were seen gathering just before 6 a.m.

The BCSO said Thursday that about $4 million in assets is set to be seized, including high-end cars like Lamborghinis.

A local business, MGM Auto, and another local car import business were also raided in connection to the investigation. The DEA said it was a money laundering operation that may have used drug funds.

The suspects are expected to be in federal court later this afternoon, the BCSO said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

