BCSO deputy, 21, dies after 'hard-fought battle with cancer'

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office lost a member of its family Friday.

Deputy Alfonso "Tre" Machado, 21, died after a "hard-fought battle with cancer," according to a Facebook post from BCSO.

"As an agency, we are so proud to have had Deputy Machado as a member of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Javier Salazar said in the post.

Machado's family is asking for donations to be made to the 100 Club of San Antonio in lieu of flowers.

