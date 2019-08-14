BCSO deputy arrested months after threatening to 'shoot up' bar, 'kill people,' records show

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County sheriff's deputy who is accused of threatening to shoot up a bar in the UTSA area last year turned himself in Wednesday after he was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

Edmundo Renteria, 29, was stripped of his credentials, peace officer license and department-issued equipment last year following the Dec. 12 incident at Deol Bar, the Sheriff's Office previously told KSAT.

A police report states Renteria and another man were drinking at the bar and identified themselves to witnesses as law enforcement officers. The duo, the report states, showed off their credentials with the Sheriff's Office, then later offered a woman $20 for her "services." The report states the woman believed they were soliciting her for sex.

Security asked Renteria and the other man to leave the bar, and the pair walked across the street toward a Taco Cabana parking lot, according to police. They returned later and were heard saying they would "shoot up the place" and "kill people."

The two men left the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said currently, only Renteria is on administrative leave. The other deputy mentioned in the report has not been publicly identified.

Renteria was hired in June 2014. The Sheriff's Office said it intends to serve Renteria a notice of proposed termination.

