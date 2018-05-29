BCSO: Deputy hospitalized after assault by inmate at Bexar County jail

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County detention officer was hospitalized following an assault by an inmate at the Bexar County jail on North Comal Street.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Isacc Navarro came out of his cell Monday around 9:40 p.m., took off his shirt and went at the officer, who is a one-year veteran of the department.

The officer threw a punch at Navarro to defend himself, but Navarro struck the officer in the head and face, BCSO officials said.

The officer suffered head and eye trauma and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A BCSO spokesperson said the officer was released from the hospital Tuesday after an overnight stay.

Navarro has been charged with assault on a public servant.

Navarro has a long criminal history that includes: a conviction for felony drug possession, several arrests for marijuana possession as well as charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and family violence.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.