WATCH LIVE: BCSO deputy injured in crash in northwest side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County sheriff's deputy was injured Wednesday morning in a crash in a northwest side neighborhood.

A BCSO spokesperson told KSAT the deputy was dispatched to investigate a call for a suspicious vehicle. When he arrived in the 8200 block of Tavern Point, the deputy said the driver in the suspicious vehicle sped toward him and crashed into his patrol vehicle head-on.

The deputy exited his SUV, drew his weapon and called for backup.

Reward offered to identify person dumping chicken parts near rural home

Other deputies arrived on the scene and took two people into custody. A BCSO spokesperson said the suspects are runaways. One had an active warrant for possession of marijuana and the vehicle they were in had been reported as stolen.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with pain in his chest and arm.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.