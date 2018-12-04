BCSO deputy served 6-day suspension after 3 capital murder inmates escaped SA jail

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Bryant Canales was given a six-day unpaid suspension following an incident on March 2 in which three inmates escaped the jail.

The three capital murder suspects are accused in six separate murders. They escaped the Bexar County Jail by cutting a hole through mesh that was 20 feet above the ground and using bed sheets to get outside.

Canales' suspension paperwork cites poor job performance and actions that would seriously impair job effectiveness as reasons for the suspension.

An investigation revealed that Canales was in possession of his cellphone in a secured area of the facility, despite knowing that the phone is considered contraband.

Canales told investigators he chose to keep his phone on his person because he needed to potentially address an issue with his child if it became necessary, according to his suspension paperwork.

The suspension papers also list Canales' failure to realize the inmates had escaped until a headcount was ordered. View the suspension paperwork here.

The three inmates who escaped -- Jacob Brownson, Eric Trevino and Luis Arroyo -- were apprehended at a Sonic after the woman who drove the getaway car called police after dropping them off.

