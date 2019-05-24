BCSO: Deputy turns himself in after arrest warrant issued

SAN ANTONIO - A deputy turned himself in to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued.

BCSO officials said the warrant for Markese Djuan Shands, 39, stemmed from an incident that took place between Shands and a jail inmate in May 2018.

A 10-month criminal investigation into the incident began and, in March 2019, the case was handed over to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, according to BCSO.

On May 17, Shands was placed on administrative leave and will carry the status pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to KSAT records, Shands is the seventh deputy arrested this year.

"Internal Affairs will conduct a separate but concurrent administrative investigation into this case, pending further criminal investigation of the case by BCSO (Public Integrity Unit)," officials said in a statement.

Shands is facing a charge of official oppression, which is a Class A misdemeanor. His bail has been set at $1,600.

