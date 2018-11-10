BCSO: Driver may have fallen asleep before colliding with semitrailer

SAN ANTONIO - A driver was AirLifted to an area hospital as a precaution early Saturday morning after colliding with a a semitrailer, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a preliminary report, deputies believe the driver of a Honda Accord may have fallen asleep at the wheel when he hit the back wheels of an 18 wheeler in the 14900 block of Somerset Road.

The driver veered off the road and crashed, according to the report.

Authorities said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 18 wheeler as also uninjured.



