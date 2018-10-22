News

BCSO: Drunken driver who struck, killed man had his family in truck

Man identified as Benito Vasquez-Robles; facing intoxication manslaughter charge

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

Courtesy: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's Office officials say a man is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after he crashed into a sedan on its driver's side, killing a 22-year-old man Saturday morning on Highway 16 in South Bexar County.

Deputies said Benito Vasquez-Robles, 39, was traveling south on Highway 16 with his wife and child in his truck around 12:40 a.m. when he broadsided a sedan, killing David Hernandez.

Vasquez-Robles told deputies he was unable to stop in time after Hernandez ran a stop sign and was turning onto Highway 16 from Twin Valley, according to BCSO.

BCSO officials said Vasquez-Robles, his wife and child were taken to University Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

Vasquez-Robles is now facing the second-degree felony charge and has since been released from custody after posting a $75,000 bond, according to online records.

According to online records, Vasquez-Robles was sentenced to 15 months of probation after he was arrested on April 28, 2007, for driving while intoxicated and endangering a child.

