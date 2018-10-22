BCSO: Drunken driver who struck, killed man had his family in truck

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's Office officials say a man is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after he crashed into a sedan on its driver's side, killing a 22-year-old man Saturday morning on Highway 16 in South Bexar County.

Deputies said Benito Vasquez-Robles, 39, was traveling south on Highway 16 with his wife and child in his truck around 12:40 a.m. when he broadsided a sedan, killing David Hernandez.

Vasquez-Robles told deputies he was unable to stop in time after Hernandez ran a stop sign and was turning onto Highway 16 from Twin Valley, according to BCSO.

BCSO officials said Vasquez-Robles, his wife and child were taken to University Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

Vasquez-Robles is now facing the second-degree felony charge and has since been released from custody after posting a $75,000 bond, according to online records.

According to online records, Vasquez-Robles was sentenced to 15 months of probation after he was arrested on April 28, 2007, for driving while intoxicated and endangering a child.

✌🏾☝🏾👌🏾 NEWS: Here's the mugshot of Benito Vasquez-Robles, who is now facing an intoxication manslaughter charge. BCSO officials said he struck a sedan on its driver's side, killing a 22-yr-old man. STORY ON https://t.co/Qe3GgszElt➡️https://t.co/7bYvsewPlC #KSATnews #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/7PvjC4OBEN — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) October 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.