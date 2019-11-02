BCSO expects to upgrade charge in intoxication assault case

SAN ANTONIO - An intoxication assault charge against 48-year-old Carlos Ramirez is expected to be upgraded since the victim didn't survive his injuries after a crash Saturday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Wesley Jones, who died Tuesday, was best known as "Cowboy" in the trail-riding community, especially in east Bexar County.

He was critically injured when his golf cart, which was being towed, allegedly was hit from behind by Ramirez's vehicle.

The friend who was towing him also was hurt but was treated and later released.

Terri Collins, president of the Chillie Willie Mustang Trailriders, said Jones was a valued, longtime member of the group.

She said as a result, his death was a tremendous blow.

Hours earlier, Jones had led the group's annual trail ride for breast cancer awareness.

Trail riders will join his family and other friends for a vigil in his memory at the site of the crash along FM 1518.

As for the likelihood that the charge against the accused driver will be upgraded, Collins said, "You never want to show vengeance or malice, but you do want justice to be served for the ones you love."

