BCSO: Far West Bexar County murder scene 'filled with bullets and shell casings'

SAN ANTONIO - A 71-year-old man is accused of killing his wife, firing half a dozen shots at her in the driveway of their far west Bexar County home early Wednesday.

Deputies who were called to the scene, in the 6900 block of Luckey Path, found the woman, 62, unresponsive and on the ground around 1:30 a.m.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say she suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

They arrested her 71-year-old husband, found still at the scene, who they say had fired as many as half a dozen shots at her.

“The scene back there is filled with bullets and shell casings,” said Deputy Johnny Garcia, a public information officer for BCSO.

Garcia said it appeared that a handgun was used in the shooting.

However, deputies later were seen carrying armloads of other weapons, including some long guns, out of the home.

They also spent hours collecting other evidence from the driveway and the inside of the home.

The shooting, Garcia said, happened in the middle of a heated argument in the middle of the night.

“It appears that there might have been some ongoing dispute leading up to the shooting,” he said. “Investigators are trying to determine what happened throughout the day that might have provoked this individual.”

As it appears now, investigators believe the husband’s reaction to that provocation was criminal.

Garcia said it’s likely he will be charged with murder before the end of the day.

One man who lives on the same street said the killing is not only out of character for this Bexar County neighborhood, but for that particular home.

He said the house usually is decorated beautifully for every holiday, something he took as a sign that all was well within it.

