BCSO shares details of necropsy report on K-9 Chucky, declines to release full report at this time

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed Friday that the agency has received the written necropsy report on slain K-9 Chucky but will not release it to the public, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

A BCSO records specialist said via email that investigators have been given a copy of the report from Becker Animal Hospital but will not release it since it is not considered part of the basic information from the case.

After the KSAT 12 Defenders requested a copy of the necropsy report in late January, BCSO officials earlier this week said there were no records responsive to the request.

Officials clarified on Friday and said the agency does have the report, but will ask the State Attorney General's Office if it can withhold it.

Chucky, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, was shot and killed Jan. 25 in the area of Loop 1604 and Highway 151 after being deployed to try and subdue a chase suspect who had fired at deputies and state troopers.

Sheriff Javier Salazar, while reading directly from the necropsy report, told KSAT's Steve Spriester on Friday that the fatal shot entered through Chucky's thorax "from fairly close range, slightly behind and from above."

Salazar said investigators from his agency's criminal investigations division asked that the report not be made public at this time, even though he had referenced it repeatedly since Chucky's death.

Two days after Chucky's death, BCSO officials said in a written statement that the handling investigator was present for the necropsy and that it appeared Chucky had evidence of two separate bullet wounds.

It appeared neither wound was caused by bullets fired by officers, according to the statement.

Days after Chucky's death, Salazar spoke in detail about the results of the necropsy and said that a bullet severed or partially severed Chucky's aorta, likely causing his death.

A source told KSAT's Steve Spriester last week that a second bullet hit Chucky in the head and that both shots appear to have been fired from the handgun belonging to the suspect and were not consistent with law enforcement rifles being used by deputies.

The suspect, 38-year-old Matthew Mireles, was shot several times by deputies and troopers but survived.

He has been charged with interfering with a police service animal, attempted capital murder of a police officer, aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The sheriff's office has been criticized since Chucky's death because the K-9 was not wearing a bullet- and stabproof vest when engaging the suspect.

Salazar said last month that deputies "were not afforded" the time to put on Chucky's vest before deploying him.

Chucky was laid to rest with full honors on Monday.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.