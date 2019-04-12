BCSO holding career fair Saturday to fill more than 130 job openings

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is holding a career fair to try and fill more than 130 job openings.

The career fair will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the TriPoint YMCA, located on St. Mary's Street not far from Highway 281.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said they are trying to a make a big recruiting push to replace those they've lost from attrition.

"There's about 50 some odd openings on the law enforcement side and about 80 some openings on the detention side of the house. We are always looking for civilian support staff as well, so there is something for everyone at the Sheriffs Office," Salazar said.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office said they realized waiting for applicants to apply is not enough and that they need to go out and find qualified candidates. Salazar said working for the BCSO is a great place to study as well.

"We will encourage you to continue your training and education. We have interesting partnerships with some of the colleges in town," Salazar said. "We will always encourage our folks to keep promoting up and keep continuing their education."

