BCSO hosts free active-shooter preparedness training Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the West San Antonio Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to host a free workshop on how to handle active-shooter scenarios.

The purpose of this event is to train small business owners and their employees on how to prepare for a potential confrontation with an armed intruder.

The event will be held from 11:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mexican American Unity Council, located at 2300 W. Commerce St.. It will be presented by Chief Aristides “Harry” Jimenez, with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The workshop is free and open to the public.

