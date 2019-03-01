Man wounded, airlifted to hospital in deputy-involved shooting on city's far West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot multiples times and airlifted to a hospital after a deputy-involved shooting on the city's far West Side.

Officials said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Blazing Star RV Resort in the 1100 block of West Loop 1604 near West Military Drive.

Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the incident first began in the parking lot of a nearby Circle K convenience store and ended behind the trees in the RV resort.

The deputy is OK and investigators expect to process the scene for a couple of hours, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stick with KSAT 12 on-air and online for the latest developments.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.