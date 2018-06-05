BCSO issues warning about citation scam attempt

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Tuesday about a scam attempt.

BCSO officials said a caller claiming to be from the Sheriff's Office tells the person on the other line that he or she has a contempt of court and failure to appear citation and needs to pay it right away.

The caller leads the person to believe they want he or she to go to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office to make the payment, which is an effort to convince the person that the call is legitimate, officials said.

The payment being sought is a money order, gift card or at a kiosk.

If you get a call like this, BCSO officials want you to hang up and call 210-335-6000 right away to report it.

BCSO officials said they don't seek payment over the phone for any criminal matter.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.