BCSO K-9 leads authorities to $675K worth of methamphetamine

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - More than 13 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine is off the streets thanks to a BCSO K-9 who led authorities to the drugs on Friday, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page.

The narcotics seizure happened at a Home Depot at 2658 Southwest Military Drive, according to the Sheriff's Office. In addition to K-9 Rocket, members of the DEA, BCSO's narcotics team and the Texas Department of Public Safety had a hand in the discovery of the drugs and subsequent arrest of the driver of a truck, identified by authorities as Federico De Los Santos-Rodriguez.

De Los Santos Rodriguez was taken into custody and is facing a federal charge of conspiracy with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The meth is believed to be worth $675,000, the Sheriff's Office said.

