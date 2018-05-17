BCSO: Knife-wielding man demanded money, tried to rob Far West Side store

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who deputies said tried to rob an E-Z Mart store at knifepoint.

BCSO officials released three images of the man accused of entering the E-Z Mart on Wednesday morning, demanding the store clerk open the safe and give him the money.

Officials said the attempted robbery occurred just after 10 a.m. on the city’s Far West Side at the E-Z Mart located at 11519 Big Mesa Drive, which is on the access road of Loop 1604 near Marbach Road.

BCSO NEEDS YOUR HELP



The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who attempted to rob the EZ Mart in West Bexar County while holding a knife. The male entered the... https://t.co/hLkL62KSKB — Bexar County Sheriff (@BexarCoSheriff) May 17, 2018

The sheriff’s office said the unidentified man was seen taking off from the E-Z Mart in a silver BMW. He faces a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

