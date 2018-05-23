BCSO: Knife-wielding robber arrested, dyed hair orange to conceal identity

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man who deputies said robbed an E-Z Mart store at knifepoint nearly a week ago.

On Wednesday, Sheriff's Office officials said Jorge Gonzalez was taken into custody by the Sheriff's Habitual Offender Team, or SHOT, and the Mental Health Unit without incident.

**ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED: Jorge Gonzalez, 24

Offense Date: 5/16/18

Location: 11519 Big Mesa (EZ Mart)

Charge: Aggravated Robbery W/ Deadly Weapon



Members of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office SHOT team and... https://t.co/3p7xHdIo99 — Bexar County Sheriff (@BexarCoSheriff) May 23, 2018

The Sheriff's Office said it received a tip on Gonzalez’s whereabouts and, after following the lead, officials noticed he had not only shaved his beard but also dyed his hair orange to possibly conceal his identity.

Courtesy: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, BCSO released several images of Gonzalez and asked for the public's help in identifying him following a robbery at the E-Z Mart on the city’s Far West Side.

In the photos, Gonzalez is seen on surveillance video, with dark-colored hair and a beard, holding a knife as he enters the store.

Officials said Gonzalez entered the E-Z Mart at 11519 Big Mesa Drive near Marbach Road in the morning hours on May 16 and demanded that the store clerk open the safe and give him the money.

Gonzalez was seen leaving the E-Z Mart in a silver BMW.

BCSO officials said Gonzalez is being charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, which is a first-degree felony.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.