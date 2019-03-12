BCSO looking for 3 missing brothers last seen wearing pajamas

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for three boys who have reportedly been missing since Saturday.

Amir Allen, 12, Vinshawn Allen, 10, and Sirius Allen, 9, all were last seen around 10:30 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of Park Lake on March 9.

The BCSO said the three brothers are believed to be with family who does not have custody over them.

They were last seen wearing pajamas of unknown color.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6070 or e-mail MissingPersons@bexar.org.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.