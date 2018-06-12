BCSO looking for missing girl, 15

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl.

Isabella Yasemin Ataceri was last seen Saturday around 1:30 p.m. when she left her friend's house on Weston Oaks, officials said.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 122 pounds, has hazel green eyes and long dark blond/light brown hair.

Isabella has a fair complexion with freckles and wears braces with pink rubber bands on her top teeth.

Anyone with information on Isabella's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000 or email Deputy Tillie Willborn.

