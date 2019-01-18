BCSO: Man accused of sexually assaulting girl in SA mall parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - A man sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in a San Antonio mall parking lot on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.

Thomas Griffin Williams, 25, was taken into custody Jan. 11 and is facing a charge of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

The girl told an investigator that she started talking to Williams after she and her parents met him Sept. 2018 at a San Antonio theater venue.

Around Thanksgiving, the girl was dropped off at a movie theater, where Williams picked her up in his vehicle. The girl said Williams took her to a parking garage in the La Cantera Mall area, where he sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

Several weeks later, Williams picked up the girl and took her to La Cantera Mall, where she said he sexually assaulted in the mall's parking lot more than once, according to the affidavit.

On Jan. 5, the girl told her parents, who were able to identify Williams and knew him from the local theater venue.

The girl provided the Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigator with Williams' phone number.

According to online records, Williams has since been released from custody after posting a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.