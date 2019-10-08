News

BCSO: Man arrested after crashing stolen car into fence during chase

Driver crashed near FM 1519, tried to flee on foot, deputies say

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been arrested after he led deputies on a chase in a stolen car in Northeast Bexar County overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The incident began just after 1:30 a.m. when deputies spotted the driver in the stolen vehicle and tried to pull the man over.

Deputies said the driver refused to stop and instead sped off, leading deputies on a chase that reached speeds of 110 miles per hour.

The driver eventually crashed into a fence on FM 1519, deputies said.

Authorities said the man tried to run on foot, but he was caught a short time later by deputies.

The BCSO said the car may have been at the scene of a drive-by shooting last week when a house and a few cars were shot at. Officials say the investigation is ongoing. 

