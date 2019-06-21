BCSO: Man arrested in connection with disappearance of missing Georgia man

SAN ANTONIO - A 60-year-old man was arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Georgia man who deputies fear is dead.

Donald Wayne Barber was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of tampering with evidence.

On May 7, Shane Jean-Louis Bourret was reported missing after his wife told Bexar County deputies she had not heard from him for days.

Bourret's wife told investigators that her husband rented a white 2019 Chevrolet Silverado from their home state and went to San Antonio for work, according to an arrest affidavit.

In their last conversation, the woman said Bourett had mentioned threatening interactions he had with a friend and that he feared for his life, the affidavit said.

During the search for Bourett, investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said they obtained leads and information on his possible whereabouts.

Bourett's friend, a man, told a witness he needed help and that "Shane hit him with a bat and he shot Shane, killing him," according to the affidavit.

A video by the man showed a body, which the witness said they recognized as being Bourett due to his curly hair, an eagle-type tattoo on his shoulder and another tattoo on his calf, according to the affidavit.

The witness went to a Northwest Side home, where they met up with the man and Barber. A white truck was found parked in the driveway, according to the affidavit.

Inside the home, the witness told BCSO investigators they saw a "large cylinder shape wrapped in black garbage bags on the living room floor with duct tapes wrapped around various parts of the cylinder."

The witness said it turned out to be Bourett's body, according to the affidavit.

The man went to a Home Depot to buy supplies and a container in an attempt to dispose of Bourett's body, according to the affidavit.

Before Barber and the man left to get rid of Bourett's rental truck, the witness said the pair moved Bourett's body into the garage, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said a text message sent to Barber from the man said, "I just need to dispose in the best possible place."

Other text messages between the pair mention which supplies were needed for concealment, the affidavit said.

On June 13, an investigator said BCSO received information from an informant about a murder.

The informant said Barber had told him about helping a "kid" dispose of the body of a man and that the victim was "murdered inside a trailer," according to the affidavit.

"Donald helped the kid patch bullet holes and repairs" at the Northwest Side home and the connection between Barber and the man was through work, the informant told the investigator.

Investigators said they believe the "kid" referenced by the informant is Bourett's friend.

A search warrant at the Northwest Side home resulted in two bullets being found at the residence and several pieces from a wall, which investigators said appear to be "bullet holes filled with caulking and painted."

Barber is facing a second-degree felony charge of altering, destroying, or concealing a human corpse. His bail has been set at $15,000.

The man accused of fatally shooting Bourett has not yet been taken into custody.

While the affidavit mentions other suspects, it is unclear whether more arrests will be made.

