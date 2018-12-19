BCSO: Man assaults girlfriend, leads deputies on vehicle chase in NE Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and then led Bexar County deputies on a vehicle chase early Wednesday morning.

The chase began just before midnight Tuesday at a home in the 8200 block of Glen Lark, which is located not far from Gibbs Sprawl Road and Walzem Road in northeast Bexar County.

According to deputies, the man first assaulted his girlfriend just before threatening to drive her vehicle through the home.

Deputies said the suspect drove all the way up to the girlfriend's porch but fled when they arrived. That's when, deputies say, a vehicle chase ensued for roughly 20 minutes and nearly 30 miles. Deputies said the driver reached speeds of 90 miles per hour before the stolen vehicle was finally spiked on Interstate 35.

The BCSO said the unidentified man will now likely face assault, criminal mischief, evading arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle charges. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

