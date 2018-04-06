BCSO: Man captured on video strangling, injuring toddler on separate occasions

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is accused of suffocating a 2-year-old girl with his hand and injuring the child on separate occasions.

Gregory Russell, 44, was arrested Thursday on charges of injury to a child and assault-family violence by choking, strangulation.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched Monday to a home in the 5700 block of Golf Heights, on the city’s Northeast Side, for an assault report.

A woman told the deputy she witnessed and captured Russell on video causing bodily injury to the child, according to the affidavit.

The deputy then viewed two video recordings captured on separate days in which Russell is seen placing his left hand on the girl’s mouth while using his other hand to keep her from moving, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said the girl is seen in the first video “struggling because she is having a hard time breathing.”

Russell is then viewed applying more pressure to the girl’s mouth to the point where the child cannot breathe and cannot hear her crying anymore, according to the affidavit.

Just days before, on March 31, the second video captures Russell restraining the girl with her feet crossed at her ankles using his right hand. He then places her two arms behind her back and lifts them up toward her head with his left hand, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that the girl is heard in the video “crying in pain” as Russell lifts up on her arms while the woman begs Russell to let the child go.

The warrant for his arrest was issued the day before he was taken into custody. His bond was set at $50,000 and remains at the Bexar County Jail.

