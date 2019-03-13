BCSO: Man crashes through motel ceiling, holds guests against their will

SAN ANTONIO - A 43-year-old man is accused of holding two guests against their will after crashing through their motel room's ceiling while trying to evade Bexar County deputies.

Details about the arrest of William Bradley Young were obtained by KSAT.com on Wednesday.

Young was taken into custody March 5 around 7:40 p.m. at a Converse motel located in the 8700 block of Interstate 10 East.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Young was wanted on two unrelated active warrants and found to be staying at the motel.

When BCSO deputies arrived at the motel and tried to take him into custody, Young climbed up to the motel's attic and crawled through it above several rooms, officials said.

A woman told deputies Young fell through her room's ceiling and told her to be quiet. A man, who was also staying in the room, entered and was told by Young to "shut the door and to be quiet," according to BCSO.

After being held against their will for about 30 minutes, the man and woman were able to convince Young to give himself up to deputies, BCSO said.

Young is now facing felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and evading arrest.

According to online records, Young was wanted on two charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Young has previous arrests for evading detention, assault causing bodily injury and theft, according to online records.

