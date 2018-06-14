BCSO: Man held gun at victim's head, stole cellphone posted for sale online

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of holding another man at gunpoint and robbing him of his cellphone.
Julian Rodriguez was taken into custody Thursday after SWAT officers with BCSO executed a search-and-arrest warrant in northeast Bexar County.
BCSO Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez said Rodriguez and the victim met to sell the cellphone on May 22.
The victim posted a cellphone for sale online and arranged a meeting with Rodriguez.
Gonzalez said when they met Rodriguez pointed a gun at the victim’s head and fled with the phone.
Investigators linked Rodriguez to the robbery and he was positively identified.
Officers found a firearm and narcotics at the location Rodriguez was arrested, Gonzalez said.
Rodriguez has been charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm, but Gonzalez said more charges could be pending.
