BCSO: Man hits woman with hammer during sexual assault attempt

SAN ANTONIO - A 53-year-old man is accused of hitting a woman over the head with a hammer during his attempt to sexually assault her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Normon Washington was taken custody Monday afternoon after being on the run for over a week. He is facing a second-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon.

The woman said she had allowed Washington, whom she has known for several years, to come over and wash his clothes at her home on March 24, according to the affidavit.

She told deputies she also had agreed for him to spend the night but on the condition that he would sleep on the couch. In the middle of the night, however, she was awakened by Washington trying to sexually assault her, according to the affidavit.

When the woman tried to fight off Washington and call 911, he grabbed the hammer -- which she kept by her bedside for protection -- and struck her on the head, the affidavit said.

Dazed, blurry vision and in pain, the woman said Washington then grabbed his stuff and fled her home, according to the affidavit.

According to online records, Washington has an extensive criminal history that dates back more than three decades.

Washington has previous arrests on suspicion of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and assault, online records show.

In addition to a new felony charge, Washington is also facing a charge of interfering with an emergency telephone, a Class A misdemeanor.

